US Aviation Sector Plagued By Delays, Staffing Disruptions As Government Shutdown Continues

The U.S. aviation sector is plagued by delays amid staffing shortages as the U.S. Government shutdown continues.

Air Traffic Controllers Could Miss Paycheck

Delays and disruptions continued for the second day in the U.S., with delays at Chicago's O'Hare Airport, Nashville International, as well as Dallas-Fort Worth Airport in Texas, Business Insider reported on Tuesday. Delays at Nashville averaged 126 minutes, the report suggests.

The delays have occurred due to staffing woes during the government shutdown, which could see Air Traffic Controllers across the U.S. miss their first paycheck, the report said.

The National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) stated the shortages. "NATCA has consistently warned that the controller staffing shortage leaves the system vulnerable, and today’s events underscore the urgent need to accelerate training and hiring," it said in the report.

No Back Pay Guarantees, Chuck Schumer Blames Trump

The news comes as the White House has said that furloughed federal workers wouldn't be guaranteed back pay following the government shutdown, as the Trump administration seeks to reinterpret a 2019 back-pay law, which was signed by President Donald Trump during his first term in office.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has slammed President Donald Trump for triggering the shutdown. The democratic leader said that the standoff is a “life or death” issue for millions of Americans.

The shutdown took effect after Congress failed to reach an agreement over Federal funding and budget for various government services in the U.S. through October and beyond.

