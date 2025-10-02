Two Delta Air Jets Collide During Taxiing At LaGuardia Airport, 1 Flight Attendant Injured

Two regional Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) jets collided with one another while taxiing at New York's LaGuardia Airport, leaving one flight attendant injured.

No Passengers Injured

The incident took place at 9:56 PM ET when the wings of Endeavor Air Flight 5155, taxiing for departure, made contact with the fuselage of another Endeavor Air Flight 5047, ABC News reported on Wednesday. Endeavor Air is a regional air carrier headquartered in Minneapolis and is owned by Delta.

Both aircraft were CRJ 900 Twin Jet manufactured by Canadian aircraft manufacturer Bombardier Inc. "Their right wing clipped our nose and the cockpit we have damage to our windscreen and … some of our screens in here," a pilot was heard radioing to the ATC, according to the report.

No passenger injuries were reported. "Delta will work with all relevant authorities to review what occurred as safety of our customers and people comes before all else. We apologize to our customers for the experience," the airline said in a statement.

FAA Employees Face Furloughs, Airlines For America Warn Against Shutdown

The news comes as the FAA faces furloughing of over 11,000 employees after talks between lawmakers for a funding package broke down, leading to a government shutdown.

Delta, along with other major airlines in the U.S., as part of the Airlines For America coalition, released a statement warning of the detrimental effects of a Government shutdown. "A government shutdown at this stage would jeopardize the important progress that we all have made on these efforts thus far," the statement said.

Meanwhile, Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) is reportedly developing a successor for the 737 MAX aircraft, with CEO Kelly Ortberg having met with officials from Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTC:RYCEF) over engines for the aircraft. The development is still in the preliminary stages.

