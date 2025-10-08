Chuck Schumer Blames Trump For Government Shutdown, Says Republicans Are 'Hellbent On Taking Health Care Away From 60 Million Americans'

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday accused President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans of triggering the government shutdown, calling the standoff a "life or death" issue for millions of Americans.

Schumer Accuses Trump And GOP Of Prioritizing Billionaire Tax Cuts

In a video posted on X, Schumer said the shutdown was the result of Republican demands to slash health care funding while protecting tax breaks for the wealthy.

"Donald Trump and the Republican Party are hell-bent on taking health care away from 60 million people," Schumer said.

"Closing community clinics, rural hospitals, nursing homes, all so they can keep giving tax breaks to their billionaire friends. It’s a disgrace," he added.

Proposed Health Care Cuts Could Raise Premiums And Endanger Millions

He criticized the GOP's proposed legislation, mockingly dubbed the "Big Beautiful Bill," saying it would "cut a trillion dollars from health care and cause ACA credits to expire," leading to a 93% rise in insurance premiums.

"Democrats have three words for this," he added. "No f***ing way."

The video featured doctors and community leaders describing how reduced funding could overwhelm hospitals and reverse progress in overdose prevention and mental health treatment.

"Any reduction in coverage means overdose deaths and suicides will go right back up," said Dr. Jeffrey Reynolds.

Republicans And Democrats Clash Over Health Care Amid Government Shutdown

Schumer called the situation "horrific," warning that the shutdown is making it harder for people to get COVID vaccines and putting lives at risk.

Senate Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said, “Everyday Americans already pay too much to see a doctor or visit the hospital. The Republican healthcare crisis is making things worse.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) highlighted that "We must fix this health care crisis." 15 million people could lose insurance and premiums could more than double.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) directly addressed Trump, emphasizing that 20+ million Americans face higher premiums and loss of coverage due to the shutdown.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) defended Republicans, citing achievements in tax cuts, border security, crime reduction, and eliminating waste, and questioning, "What have the Democrats accomplished? A government shutdown."

On Monday, Trump posted on Truth Social, blaming Democrats for the shutdown.

He said, “Democrats have SHUT DOWN the United States Government right in the midst of one of the most successful Economies… And it should not have happened.”

He added he is willing to work on health care or other policies, but insisted, "first they must allow our Government to re-open… In fact, they should open our Government tonight!"

