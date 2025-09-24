Chuck Schumer Says Trump Thinks He's A King But He's Weak, Pins The Blame On President For Government Shutdown: 'He Runs, He Hides, He Ignores'

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on President Donald Trump, pinning the blame for a looming government shutdown squarely on him.

Schumer Says Democrats Ready To Negotiate Anywhere

In a series of posts on X, Schumer accused Trump of refusing to negotiate while Democrats stand ready to reach a deal.

"This is going to be Donald Trump's shutdown," Schumer said in a short video clip, adding that Democrats were prepared to meet him "today, tomorrow, even at the golf course."

Trump Is A Weak Leader And Runs Away From Responsibility: Schumer

Schumer escalated his rhetoric throughout the day, blasting Trump for acting like a monarch rather than a president.

"Trump thinks he's a king. He's NOT a king. He is the president, and he has the responsibility to work with us to avoid a TRUMP SHUTDOWN," he wrote.

The Democratic leader also pushed back against Trump's claims that Democrats are advancing a "radical agenda." Schumer argued, "What's ‘radical' about protecting Americans' healthcare? What's ‘radical' about trying to lower costs for Americans?"

In his final post, Schumer cast Trump as a weak leader. "Donald Trump loves to talk tough, but when he has to actually lead, negotiate, or deliver—he runs away. He runs. He hides. He ignores. That's not strength. That's weakness," he said.

See Also: Donald Trump's Approval Rating Jumps Among Baby Boomers — Here's What's Driving It

Hakeem Jeffries Calls Out Trump Over Government Shutdown Threat

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) urged Trump to negotiate to avoid a government shutdown.

He co-signed a letter accusing Trump of pushing for a shutdown and emphasized that Democrats would work on a bipartisan spending deal, but would not support a "dirty spending bill" threatening healthcare.

He also criticized Trump for canceling a scheduled Oval Office meeting with him and Schumer, accusing the president and Republican extremists of pushing a government shutdown instead of addressing what Jeffries called a "Republican healthcare crisis."

Trump Criticizes Democrats Over Government Shutdown Demands

Trump posted on Truth Social on Tuesday, criticizing Democratic leaders for what he called "unserious and ridiculous" demands to keep the government open.

He accused them of pushing for over $1 trillion in new spending, free healthcare for undocumented immigrants, funding transgender surgeries for minors, and other "radical left" policies.

Trump said he canceled a meeting with congressional Democrats because it would not be productive but left the door open to negotiate if they agree to what he described as "common sense" principles to keep the government running.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) defended Trump on X, saying he couldn't be pressured into supporting "bad policy choices" by Democrats, pushing back against Schumer's claim that Trump was unfit to negotiate a budget.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Consolidated News Photos on Shutterstock.com