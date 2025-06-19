Israel Launches Overnight Strikes On Iran, Targeting Nuclear Site, Military Infrastructure With 40 Fighter Jets

Israel Defense Forces conducted a significant overnight military operation against Iran, deploying 40 fighter jets that struck dozens of military targets using over 100 munitions, according to official IDF statements.

What Happened: The strikes targeted critical infrastructure in Tehran and other Iranian regions, marking a major escalation in regional tensions.

The operation specifically targeted an inactive nuclear reactor in Iran’s Arak region, including its reactor shielding structure essential for plutonium production. The facility, under construction since 1997 but never completed due to international intervention, was originally designed to produce weapons-grade plutonium.

Iran had deliberately halted conversion efforts that would have prevented weaponization capabilities, using the reactor as leverage against Western powers.

Israeli forces also struck the Natanz nuclear weapons development site, which houses specialized equipment and components that accelerate Iran’s nuclear weapons program. The IDF stated the strikes were designed to undermine Iran’s nuclear weapons capabilities permanently.

Additional targets included Iranian military production facilities manufacturing ballistic missile components, air-defense systems, and missile assembly materials. Air defense batteries, missile storage sites, radars, and related military infrastructure were destroyed during the operation.

Why It Matters: U.S. markets responded with cautious trading as investors weighed geopolitical implications. S&P 500 futures declined 0.32% to 6,014.75, while Nasdaq futures dropped 0.48% to 21,840.50.

President Donald Trump remained noncommittal about potential U.S. military support for Israel, telling reporters “I may do it, I may not do it” when asked about striking Iran. A White House Situation Room meeting addressed the conflict, though details remain classified.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei characterized the strikes as evidence of Israeli weakness, stating that American involvement demonstrates “that regime’s weakness and inability.”

