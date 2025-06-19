Bill Ackman Calls For Northrop's B-2 Bombers, Boeing's GBU-57s To Help Israel 'Finish The Job' In Gaza, Pave Way For Trump's 'Nobel Peace Prize'

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman is advocating for direct U.S. military intervention in Gaza, proposing the deployment of Northrop Grumman Corp. NOC B-2 Spirit bombers equipped with Boeing Co. BA GBU-57 bunker-buster bombs to help Israel conclude its military campaign.

What Happened: Writing on X Wednesday, the Pershing Square Capital Management CEO outlined a comprehensive Middle East peace plan that would position President Donald Trump for a “Nobel Peace Prize.”

“How about the following? The United States helps Israel finish the job with some B-2s and some GBU-57s,” Ackman wrote, calling for Israel to end the Gaza conflict in exchange for hostage returns and Saudi-funded reconstruction.

Ackman’s proposal specifically references advanced U.S. military hardware designed for precision strikes on fortified targets.

The GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator is a precision-guided bunker buster designed to strike deep underground targets. It can be carried by the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber.

The comments escalate Ackman’s previous statements calling Iran “an existential threat to Israel, America and the world.” Earlier this month, he argued against negotiations with Tehran, stating “it is time to finish the job” regarding Iran’s nuclear program.

Defense stocks have shown volatility amid Middle East tensions. After-hours trading Wednesday showed gains for major contractors: Northrop Grumman up 0.88%, RTX Corp. RTX up 0.60%, and Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT up 0.30%. The Global X Defense Tech ETF SHLD has surged 56.80% year-to-date.

Trump has maintained strategic ambiguity regarding potential U.S. involvement, telling reporters Wednesday, “I may do it, I may not do it” when asked about striking Iran. The president warned Tehran residents to evacuate “immediately” earlier this week, stating “Iran can not have a nuclear weapon.”

Ackman’s vision extends beyond military action to economic transformation. He proposes expanding the Abraham Accords to include Saudi Arabia, predicting “an economic boom emerges in the Middle East” with Gaza becoming “a beautiful place to live and work.”

The investor’s peace plan reflects former President Barack Obama‘s 2009 Nobel Peace Prize recognition.

