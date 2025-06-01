Chamath Palihapitiya Calls Tesla An 'Obvious Win,' Says Robotaxi, Alphabet's Waymo Will Overtake Uber And Lyft

Billionaire investor Chamath Palihapitiya predicts Tesla Inc.’s TSLA Robotaxi and Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGL GOOG Waymo will dominate the autonomous vehicle market, potentially sidelining ride-hailing giants Uber Technologies Inc. UBER and Lyft Inc. LYFT.

What Happened: In a Sunday post on X, Palihapitiya argued that consumer preference for driverless rides stems from privacy concerns rather than just cost considerations. “This is less about Uber or Lyft and more about a desire to ride alone without a person you don’t know who can overhear conversations or interrupt quiet contemplation,” he wrote.

The Social Capital founder emphasized that autonomous technology represents “the experience of the future,” questioning whether existing ride-hailing apps can provide sufficient value once driverless options become widespread. He sees Tesla positioned for “an obvious win” as the company scales its autonomous capabilities.

Palihapitiya’s comments followed data showing Waymo’s market penetration in San Francisco. According to YipitData, Waymo’s market share surged from nearly 0% in August 2023 to approximately 27% by April, overtaking Lyft’s 22% share while Uber maintained its lead at 53%.

He predicted neither company would have “deep incentive to work with other apps” once they understand consumer preferences for driverless over traditional ride-hailing.

See Also: Dow Futures Slip Over 100 Points After Trump Announces Doubling Steel Tariffs, Nikkei Down

Why It Matters: Tesla plans to launch its robotaxi service in Austin on June 12, starting with 10-20 Model Y vehicles equipped with Full Self-Driving technology and remote supervision. However, The Future Fund‘s Gary Black dismissed the launch as posing minimal risk to Uber’s business model.

The autonomous vehicle race intensifies as Baidu Inc. BIDU expands its Apollo Go service internationally, providing 1.4 million rides in the first quarter of 2025 across 15 cities globally. With over 1,000 fully driverless vehicles deployed, Baidu positions itself as the world’s leading autonomous ride-hailing provider.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com