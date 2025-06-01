Cybertrucks For FIFA 2026, Chinese Regulators Meet BYD, Tesla's European Troubles, And More: This Week In Mobility

The past week has been a rollercoaster ride for the EV industry, with Tesla Inc. TSLA and BYD Co. Ltd. BYDDY making headlines. From Tesla’s Cybertrucks being added to the Mexican police fleet for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to Chinese regulators meeting with BYD to discuss ‘Zero Mile’ used cars, there’s a lot to catch up on. Let’s dive in.

Tesla Cybertrucks Join Mexican Police Fleet For 2026 FIFA World Cup

Despite a dip in consumer demand, Tesla’s Cybertrucks have found a new customer – the Mexican police. The bulletproof durability of these vehicles makes them an attractive choice for law enforcement, especially with the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon.

Chinese Regulators Discuss ‘Zero Mile’ Used Cars with BYD

China’s commerce ministry regulators are set to meet with executives from several Chinese automakers, including EV giant BYD, to discuss the surge in zero-mile used car sales. These are cars that have been registered but never driven, and over 4000 vendors sell these cars domestically in China.

Tesla Board Members Sell Shares Ahead Of Robotaxi Launch

Two board members of Tesla have sold nearly $200 million in stock ahead of the company’s highly anticipated robotaxi launch in Texas. This adds to a history of board members cashing out and could be a red flag ahead of this key potential stock catalyst.

Tesla’s European Sales Dip By 49%

Tesla’s sales in Europe fell by 49% YoY in April, as the company continues to face global challenges. The company sold 7,261 units in Europe for April, almost half of the 14,228 units it sold last year during the same time.

Major BYD Dealer Shuts Down Operations In China

As BYD expands into the European market, one of its major dealers in China’s eastern Shandong province has reportedly shut down its operations across multiple cities. This has affected over 1,000 customers with warranty and after-sales service-related issues.

