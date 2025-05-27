The 2026 FIFA World Cup is still over a year away, but host cities and countries are already ramping up security — one even adding Tesla Inc. TSLA Cybertrucks to its police fleet.

What Happened: While Tesla may be struggling to sell the Cybertruck to consumers, the vehicle’s bulletproof durability could make it an attractive option for police forces around the world.

The Mexican state of Jalisco, which is home to the capital city of Guadalajara, is one of the host regions for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The state has added Tesla Cybertrucks to its police fleet ahead of the upcoming World Cup, as reported by Teslarati.

The report says the Cybertrucks will patrol key areas with an expected five million visitors set to come to the region. The vehicles are expected to be used in key tourist areas and mix durability with security.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup includes 48 teams competing across 104 games, with games taking place in 16 cities across Canada, Mexico and the U.S. Along with Guadalajara, Mexican cities Mexico City and Monterrey will also host games.

Jalisco Stadium is set to host four matches during the World Cup with matches on June 11, June 17, June 23 and June 26. While the teams are to be announced, the stadium will host Mexico's second group fixture in the tournament.

Why It's Important: While only three Cybertrucks are reportedly part of a police task force of hundreds securing this region for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Tesla vehicle could still attract significant attention.

Instantly recognizable to many, the Cybertruck quickly became a favorite among celebrities and Tesla fans after its release in November 2023.

With reports on demand issues for Tesla and price cuts, the Cybertruck could use some positive attention or new use cases, such as a police force.

A trip to Starbase, Texas, by President Donald Trump saw a Cybertruck vehicle as part of the presidential motorcade.

A recent visit to Qatar also saw Trump's motorcade accompanied by two Cybertruck police vehicles. The design of the Tesla vehicles, along with the prominence of Trump's visit to the Middle East, saw increased attention on the Cybertrucks used.

While games are over a year away from starting on June 11, Tesla could end up being a winner at the 2026 FIFA World Cup thanks to the attention its Cybertruck vehicles could get on a global scale.

