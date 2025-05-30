May 30, 2025 11:46 PM 1 min read

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Continues To Offload Tesla As Elon Musk Moves On From Trump Administration

by Rounak Jain Benzinga Editor
On Friday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made some significant trades. The most prominent among these were in Tesla Inc. TSLA, 10X Genomics Inc. TXG, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. NTLA, 3D Systems Corp. DDD, and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. ADPT.

The TSLA Trade: Ark Invest sold 6,511 shares of Tesla from its ARK Innovation ETF ARKK fund. This move comes in the wake of significant developments for the electric vehicle giant, including insider sales and CEO Elon Musk’s decision to quit his government role.

The TXG and NTLA Trades: Ark Invest bought shares of 10X Genomics Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. from both its ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG and ARKK funds.

The firm purchased 46031 shares of TXG and 30357 shares of NTLA from the ARKG fund, and 296148 shares of TXG and 196156 shares of NTLA from the ARKK fund.

The DDD Trade: Ark Invest sold shares of 3D Systems Corp. from its ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ and ARKX funds. The firm sold 36868 shares from the ARKQ fund and 11503 shares from the ARKX fund.

The ADPT Trade: Ark Invest sold 164741 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. from its ARKG fund.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

