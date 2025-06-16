In the world of sports betting, there are bets on one team winning, bets on player props and various other options, alongside what one 24-year-old has found fame from: parlaying multiple teams to win championships.

What Happened: An unemployed 24-year-old who doesn't consider himself a big sports bettor is on pace to win a huge six-figure profit from a $13 bet placed with sportsbook DraftKings Inc DKNG, providing the potential opposite big win from Jay Z’s $1 million loss.

Months ago, Drew Hirschman placed a $13 wager with the sportsbook for the following teams to win championships in their respective leagues:

Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB): Done

(MLB): Done New York Liberty (WNBA): Done

(WNBA): Done Philadelphia Eagles (NFL): Done

(NFL): Done Edmonton Oilers (NHL): In process

(NHL): In process Oklahoma City Thunder (NBA): In process

Three of the five legs are complete and amazingly enough, the other two teams find themselves in the championship series, mere games away from helping cash the huge parlay.

When the wager was made, it had less than a 0.01% chance of hitting. Cashout offers from DraftKings have shown that the odds of Hirschman winning the parlay have been above 30%.

The Oilers currently trail the Florida Panthers 3-2 in the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Finals. The Oklahoma City Thunder are tied 2-2 with the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals.

If the Oilers and Thunder win, the bet pays out $270,761.40, a huge profit from a $13 bet.

Hirschman has received cashout offers of up to $123,000 with the most recent public amount listed at $107,591.51 before the Oilers lost game five on Saturday.

The bettor can likely take a cash out offer of less than $100,000, let the bet ride or hedge his bets by placing wagers on other outcomes to secure a payout no matter what happens.

Hirschman's bet has turned to DraftKings regularly profiling his parlay and doing video interviews. Bleacher Report (@br_betting) is flying him to game locations to make betting content.

Perhaps the craziest part of the parlay is the unlikeliest leg already hit. At the time of the bet, the Dodgers were +300 to win, the Liberty were +190 and the Eagles were +1700. The remaining legs had odds of +850 for the Thunder and +850 for the Thunder.

"I got home from work and I saw Saquon (Barkley) went to the Eagles and I'm a Giants fan and I was like, ‘This guy is too talented, this team is too good, I can't imagine they don't go on a deep run.' So, I did some crafting and came up with this," Hirschman told the New York Post.

Read Also: DraftKings Q1 Earnings Highlights: Revenue Miss, EPS Miss, Guidance Cut After Bettors Beat The House

What's Next: Hirschman's entry into sports betting content could be something to watch as he looks for a new job.

"I am currently unemployed, looking for jobs. Living with my parents in Suffern (New York). This gives me a little gap where I don't have to feel too pressured," Hirschman told the New York Post.

The bettor said he hedged his bet a "bit" with Caesars Sportsbook, wagering more than $50,000 on other outcomes.

"I definitely emptied my bank accounts."

Hirschman said his dad is a "math guy" and helped come up with a plan and helped come up with the funds.

If the Oilers come back to win the seven game series and the Thunder win two more games against the Pacers, Hirschman's parlay will cash and provide over $200,000 in profit for the recent college graduate.

"Going to max out the 401k, max out the Roth. Add to the emergency fund. Going to have a little fun. Maybe a little vacation. Bring the boys out to dinner. Bring my family out to dinner."

Hirschman said his main goal if he wins is "don't blow it."

The Thunder and Pacers meet again for game five Monday night at 8:30 p.m. in a game that will air on Walt Disney Co.’s DIS ABC.

Despite the series being tied, the Thunder remain huge favorites with odds of -450 to win the series with the Pacers listed at +350.

The Oilers are the wild card for Hirschman now with odds of +280 to win the series, needing to win game six to tie the series and a win in game seven to end Canada's 32-year Stanley Cup drought. Game 6 for the Stanley Cup finals airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and truTV, along with streaming on Max, all units of Warner Bros. Discovery WBD.

