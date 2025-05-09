May 9, 2025 1:56 PM 2 min read

Unfavorable Sports Outcomes Have Negatively Affected DraftKings' Outlook: Analyst

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

Needham analyst Bernie McTernan maintained a Buy rating on DraftKings Inc. DKNG and reiterated the $65 price forecast following the first quarter results reported on Thursday.

The company reported first-quarter revenue of $1.41 billion, which missed a Street consensus estimate of $1.44 billion, and earnings per share of 12 cents, which missed a Street consensus estimate of 22 cents per share.

The company lowered its full-year revenue guidance from $6.3 billion to $6.6 billion to a new range of $6.2 billion to $6.4 billion.

Also Read: PENN Entertainment Misses Q1 Earnings Estimates After ‘Severe Weather Challenges’ Earlier This Year

The company also cut its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance from $900 million to $1.0 billion to a new range of $800 million to $900 million.

The analyst writes that unfavorable sports outcomes negatively affected the company’s first-quarter results, leading to a downward revision of their full-year 2025 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance.

Nevertheless, the analyst adds that the company highlighted strong underlying trends driven by a higher structural hold and efficient use of promotional spending.

Considering investors’ focus on betting volume (handle) trends, the analyst believes DKNG’s reported 16% growth in online sports betting (OSB) handle (compared to 8% for Flutter Entertainment’s FLUT U.S. operations, although the difference is narrower for pre-2024 states) should significantly improve sentiment on DKNG shares, and potentially the sector.

McTernan says that ongoing product enhancements, particularly in in-play betting, are likely driving DKNG’s outperformance in handle growth.

Price Action: DKNG shares are up 3.46% at $36.57 at the last check on Friday.

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock

