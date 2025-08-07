Space Stock Tracker: Firefly's IPO Lights Up Wall Street And Earnings Reports Roll In

Several space-focused companies reported earnings this week and a new company burst into the market with a blockbuster IPO.

Here’s a look at recent highlights and earnings reports in the space stock sector.

Firefly's IPO – FLY

Firefly Aerospace, Inc. FLY completed its upsized IPO on Thursday, raising $868 million by selling 19.3 million shares at $45 each. The stock opened at $70 per share and was trading at $62.41 at the time of publication.

Firefly made history with its Blue Ghost Mission 1, the first fully successful commercial Moon landing in March 2025.

The Blue Ghost lunar lander touched down upright and stable on the Moon's surface as part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative.

Intuitive Machines – LUNR

Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR reported second-quarter revenue of $50.31 million on Thursday morning. Total revenue was up 21% year-over-year, driven by growth across key programs.

The company also announced that it signed a purchase agreement to acquire space navigation and flight dynamics software company KinetX.

"We will continue to remain opportunistic on further strategic M&A, while also evaluating internal investments to accelerate growth and drive long-term shareholder value," said Steve Altemus, CEO of Intuitive Machines.

Rocket Lab – RKLB

Rocket Lab Corp. will report its second-quarter financial results after Thursday's closing bell. Analysts expect Rocket Lab to report revenue of $134.53 million, up from $106.25 million in last year’s second quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Rocket Lab has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in four straight quarters and in seven of the past 10 quarters overall.

AST SpaceMobile – ASTS

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS shares were trading lower on Thursday after Scotiabank analyst Andres Coello maintained a Sector Perform rating on the stock, but lowered the price target from $45.40 to $42.90.

The company is set to report its second-quarter financial results after Monday's closing bell. Analysts expect AST ApaceMobile to report losses of 22 cents per share and revenue of $7.52 million, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro.

Virgin Galactic – SPCE

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. SPCE reported second-quarter revenue of $406,000 on Wednesday, missing estimates of $540,000.

Total revenue was down from $4.2 million in the prior year's quarter due to a pause in commercial spaceflights to focus efforts on the production of the Delta Class SpaceShips.

The aerospace and space travel company reported a second-quarter loss of $1.47 per share, beating estimates for a loss of $2.22 per share.

