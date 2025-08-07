Intuitive Machines Stock Slides On Q2 Earnings

Intuitive Machines Inc LUNR reported second-quarter financial results before the market open on Thursday. Here’s a look at the key details from the quarter.

Q2 Results: Intuitive Machines reported second-quarter revenue of $50.31 million, missing analyst estimates of $67.07 million, according to Benzinga Pro. Total revenue was up 21% year-over-year, driven by growth across key programs.

The company announced that it signed a purchase agreement to acquire space navigation and flight dynamics software company KinetX. Intuitive Machines noted that it ended the quarter debt-free with $345 million in cash.

“We will continue to remain opportunistic on further strategic M&A, while also evaluating internal investments to accelerate growth and drive long-term shareholder value,” said Steve Altemus, CEO of Intuitive Machines.

“We have a detailed and robust pipeline of both tuck-in and transformative M&A opportunities and intend to remain aggressive in the marketplace, particularly in data services and National Security Space markets.”

Outlook: Intuitive Machines narrowed its full-year 2025 guidance. The company previously guided for full-year revenue in the range of $250 million to $300 million, but said Thursday that its full-year revenue is now projected to be near the low-end of that range, with additional opportunities in the latter part of the year that supports revenue near the midpoint of $275 million.

Intuitive Machines said it continues to expect positive adjusted EBITDA in 2026.

LUNR Price Action: Intuitive Machines shares were down 4.86% at $9.99 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

