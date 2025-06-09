Trump, Musk Feud Fuels SpaceX Rivals: Space Stock Countdown

Turmoil between SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and the White House puts space stocks in the spotlight. Here's a weekly round-up of recent highlights, news catalysts and upcoming events in the space stock sector.

What To Know: Last week, Musk and President Donald Trump began a public feud over the "Big, Beautiful Bill" that quickly escalated to personal attacks. Trump openly suggested terminating federal contracts with Musk's companies like SpaceX.

Trump's threat sent space stocks higher as investors speculated that the feud between Trump and Musk could open new government contract opportunities for SpaceX competitors.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS jumped more than 35% last week and Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. SPCE shares rose 12% over the past five days, with both stocks trending again on Monday.

Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR took a backseat and dipped slightly on light trading volume Monday as investors focused their attention on other space stocks.

What Else: AST SpaceMobile shares also got a boost from a Scotiabank analyst note last week speculating that Amazon's Jeff Bezos could become an investor in the company.

Rocket Lab Corp. RKLB postponed its next Electron launch for "The Mountain God Guards" mission due to weather, with the launch window now slated to open on Wednesday.

Image: Shutterstock