Jeff Bezos Texted And Then Chamath Palihapitiya Sent A Plane Loaded With Bottles Of His $1,200 Tequila To Venice As Wedding Present

Venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya says Jeff Bezos reached out for a last-minute splash of premium spirits, prompting him to "send my plane with a case of our tequila to Venice as a wedding present," he wrote on X Sunday.

What Happened: Palihapitiya and his "All-In" podcast co-hosts unveiled their ultra-premium tequila in Los Angeles on June 21, pricing each of the 750 poker-chip-shaped bottles at about $1,200, according to a TechCrunch report. The entire run sold out in hours. The Social Capital founder has since peppered social media with photos of celebrity fans and hinted at broader distribution plans.

"Celebrity drinkers of our tequila" inspired Sunday's post, Palihapitiya wrote, adding that the Amazon founder's request arrived via text and that he obliged by dispatching his jet. Neither side disclosed how many bottles flew, but aviation-tracking data show dozens of private jets shuttling VIPs into Venice last week.

The gesture capped a $50 million, three-day celebration in which Bezos and Lauren Sánchez married on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore.

Why It Matters: Bezos, 61, and Sánchez, 55, hosted about 200 guests for a Thursday welcome at Madonna dell'Orto, a Friday ceremony inside the 16th-century basilica and a Saturday pajama-themed dance party headlined by Usher.

Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady and Leonardo DiCaprio were spotted boarding water taxis to the events. The high-profile wedding also featured business heavyweights and other prominent celebrities like Bill Gates and Ivanka Trump.

Local activists marched under the banner "No Space for Bezos," calling the extravaganza an emblem of widening wealth gaps even as officials touted its tourism windfall.

Photo Courtesy: Lev Radin on Shutterstock.com

