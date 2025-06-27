Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez' Wedding Draws Star-Studded Guest List To Venice: Here Are The Celebs Who Showed Up So Far

Amazon.com Inc. AMZN founder Jeff Bezos and former journalist Lauren Sanchez kicked off their wedding celebrations Thursday in Venice, Italy, ahead of a weekend ceremony attended by a who's who of A-list guests. The multi-day affair, which began on June 26, has attracted celebrities from the worlds of entertainment, business and politics.

Here are some of the prominent names spotted by paparazzi on the opening day of the wedding weekend, according to Reuters.

Oprah Winfrey

The talk-show legend and OWN chair stepped off a private launch near Madonna dell'Orto church, adding daytime-TV star power to the evening welcome party.

Bill Gates

Microsoft's MSFT co-founder arrived with partner Paula Hurd and mingled at the cloistered reception, a high-profile reunion for two of the world's richest men.

Kim Kardashian

The Skims entrepreneur brought reality-show glitz and several sisters to Venice, reuniting with Bezos after last summer's cruise aboard his super-yacht Koru.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Fresh from the Cannes circuit, the Oscar winner slipped in for the festivities with model Vittoria Ceretti, highlighting Bezos' growing Hollywood circle.

Tom Brady

The seven-time Super Bowl champ proved the dress code extends to sports royalty, trading cleats for a tux as he greeted fellow guests outside the Aman Canal Grande.

Queen Rania of Jordan

Royal elegance arrived via water taxi when Jordan's queen joined the party, highlighting the couple's expanding geopolitical rolodex.

Ivanka Trump

The former White House adviser toured Venice with her husband, Jared Kushner, before taking her seat among Silicon Valley heavyweights.

Andy Jassy

Amazon's current chief executive flew in from Seattle, signaling that corporate leadership stood firmly behind its founder on his big day.

