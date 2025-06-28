Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez Get Married In A $50 Million Wedding In Venice: From Foam Party On His $500 Million Yatch To Goodie Bags, Here's What We Know

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN founder Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sánchez tied the knot on Friday in a luxurious wedding that cost an estimated $50 million.

The three-day celebration took place in Venice, drawing numerous A-list celebrities and spotlighting extravagant details like foam parties, custom-designed goodie bags and high-end fashion.

Foam Party On Bezos' $500 Million Yacht

The festivities began with an unconventional foam party on Bezos' $500 million super yacht. The yacht was anchored near Croatia's Unije Island, where the couple celebrated Sánchez's son Evan Whitesell's 19th birthday, reported The Guardian.

A Charitable Wedding Invitation

For a couple with a fortune worth billions, Bezos and Sánchez asked guests for something a little unusual: no gifts. Instead, they encouraged guests to make donations on their behalf to charitable causes, including Venice International University and lagoon restoration efforts, the report said.

Exclusive Goodie Bags For Guests

Each guest was given a specially curated goodie bag, which included sweet treats from a renowned Venetian pastry shop, Rosa Salva and colorful Murano glassware from Laguna~B.

Thunderstorms And Public Protests

The celebrations weren't without their hiccups. On Thursday night, a freak thunderstorm disrupted one of the welcoming events at the Madonna dell'Orto cloisters, soaking guests and cutting the event short.

Additionally, public protests against the couple's lavish wedding took place, with activists voicing opposition to the extravagant celebration, the report added.

Fashion Choices And Iconic Looks

Sánchez was seen arriving at the ceremony dressed in what appeared to be an Audrey Hepburn-inspired look, with a headscarf and sunglasses.

As per the report, speculations were that she would wear a Dolce & Gabbana dress, as she has been a long-time fan of the Italian brand.

Art And Culture For The Elite

For some of the guests, including Microsoft Corp. MSFT co-founder Bill Gates, the celebration also included a cultural experience. Gates, with an art collection valued at $127 million, visited the Gallerie dell’Accademia, home to works like Titian's Pietà, during some downtime before the ceremony, the report said.

