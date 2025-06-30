Reddit Turns 20, CTO Explains Why The Platform Is No Google Or OpenAI But Is Also Unlike X, Instagram And TikTok

As Reddit Inc. RDDT celebrates its 20th anniversary, CTO Chris Slowe discussed how the platform's unique blend of AI-powered search and human-driven content distinguishes it from both traditional search engines like Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google and AI companies like OpenAI, as well as social media giants like Elon Musk's X, Meta Platforms, Inc.'s META Instagram and ByteDance-owned TikTok.

What Happened: In an interview with The Verge that was published on Saturday, Slowe mentioned that as Reddit enters its third decade, the platform has embraced AI to enhance user experience.

The rollout of tools like Reddit Answers, a feature that uses AI to generate concise summaries from the platform’s wealth of user-generated content, can be seen as an example of this development.

Slowe emphasized that Reddit's AI tools are distinct because they link back to the original posts, maintaining a direct connection to the community-based content.

See Also: Pierre Ferragu Takes Apple To Task For Dismissing The AI Revolution: ‘Has Its Head In The Sand’

"If you just want the short summary, it's there. If you want to delve deeper, it's an easier way to get into it," Slowe explained.

Slowe also addressed Reddit's decision to collaborate with AI giants like Google and OpenAI, while protecting its own data. He noted, "We aren't a charity… don't build your business on our back and expect us not to defend ourselves."

When asked about the competition from AI-powered search tools, Slowe said that Reddit aims to keep its identity intact. "Keep allowing Reddit to be Reddit."

Slowe said that the platform doesn't require users to share their real names. In fact, a user's reputation on the platform is shaped by what they contribute, not by who they are in real life — a model he says stands in drastic contrast to other social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok or Facebook.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It's Important: College roommates Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian launched Reddit in 2005 and built the fledgling platform on a tight budget until it was acquired by Condé Nast a year later.

The site struggled to find its footing under the media giant's ownership, leading the founders to step away as the company lost its sense of direction.

Eventually, Condé Nast spun Reddit back out as an independent entity. When user discontent reached a boiling point in 2015, Huffman returned as CEO to steer the company through turbulent waters.

Over the next nine years, Reddit regained stability and grew its revenue more than fiftyfold, culminating in a long-awaited IPO nearly two decades after its founding.

Reddit, which made its public debut in March 2024, continues to rank among the world's most-visited websites. According to Semrush, as of April 2025, Reddit.com is the seventh most visited site globally.

It currently has a market cap of $26.38 billion.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Reddit's stock has surged by 210.89% over the past five years, despite being down 13.80% year-to-date. Over the past year alone, shares have climbed 114.75%.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that Reddit's shares are maintaining an upward trend across short, medium and long-term periods. More in-depth performance insights can be found here.

Photo Courtesy: EvaristoMGD on Shutterstock.com

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.