Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Tesla, Snap, Activision Blizzard And Bitcoin Explodes 70% Higher In Q1

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's. Here are the articles investors need to read.

"The Battle Over TikTok Is Just Starting. Here Are the Potential Outcomes—and the Most Likely Winners," by Eric Savitz, reports that, as TikTok faces a potential ban in the U.S., Meta Platforms Inc META, Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL, and Snap Inc SNAP could benefit.

In "Tesla Stock Is Up as IRS Updates EV Tax-Credit Rules. More News Is Coming," Al Root reports that the IRS has updated the rules regarding which EVs qualify for purchase tax credits and that shares of Tesla Inc TSLA are rising even as the details are still to be announced.

"Activision Stock Is Too Cheap: Analysts. They Expect Sale to Microsoft to Close," by Connor Smith, explains that shares of Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI are moving higher but remain below the level that Microsoft Corp MSFT would pay the company's investors if a pending deal closes.

In "Trump’s Indictment Boosts Conservative Media Stocks," Bill Alpert writes that former President Donald Trump's indictment has caused shares of Digital World Acquisition DWAC to rise as the special-purpose acquisition corporation struggles to close its merger with Trump Media & Technology Group.

"Crypto Beat Other Assets in the First Quarter. But the Rally Is on Shaky Ground," by Joe Light, points out that, as the three major indexes moved higher in the first quarter, Bitcoin BTC/USD outpaced all other asset classes, gaining 70% in the quarter.

