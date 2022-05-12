7 Stocks Moved By Traders On 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) 12:16 p.m. - Cerity Partners Jim Lebenthal said he sold his position in Twilio, citing he was “sick of looking at it.” Shares are up 1.16% since mention.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) 12:31 p.m. - Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said GM is a “broken stock, in a broken sector, in a broken market.” Shares fell 0.32% after the scathing message.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) 12:40 p.m. - Market Rebellion’s Jon Najarian mentioned buying shares of Disney on the dip, though the stock fell 0.36% following the mention of the buy.

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE: BROS) 12:47 p.m. - Brown said he bought shares of Dutch Bros Thursday morning after the company reported earnings, the stock climbed 2.26% in the following minutes.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE: AEO) 12:50 p.m.- Gilman Hill manager Jenny Harrington said she bought American Eagle for its dividend yield, though shares tumbled 1.26% after mention.

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE: DEA) 12:51 p.m. - Harrington said she bought shares of DEA, causing the stock to jump 2.26% immediately.