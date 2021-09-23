Cramer's Advice On Ulta Beauty, Laredo Petroleum And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer advised a viewer to buy more Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA). He likes the stock very much.

Cramer doesn't like Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE: LPI). He would be a buyer of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN), Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE: PXD) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP).

AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ABCL) is an incredibly speculative name that a lot of people have great hopes for, said Cramer. He is willing to bless the stock because he thinks biologics are the future.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) is so far down that Cramer is willing to give it a shot. He said it's too cheap.