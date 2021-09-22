Cramer Weighs In On Joby Aviation, Pitney Bowes And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Celularity Inc (NASDAQ: CELU) is interesting. Nobody likes it, but if you buy it here, you might get really lucky, he said. Cramer would take a shot.
Instead of Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY), Cramer would rather buy Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ: BLDE).
Cramer prefers UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) and Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC) over LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG).
Cramer is not a buyer of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI).
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundSmall Cap Media