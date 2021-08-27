 Skip to main content

Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Disney, Blink Charging Or Dave & Buster's?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 27, 2021 11:14am   Comments
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Kraft maintained Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) with a Buy and lowered the price target from $213 to $200.

Disney is trading higher 0.6% at $177.63.

DA Davidson analyst Matt Summerville initiated coverage on Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $31.

Blink Charging is trading higher by 0.8% at $30.98.

Truist Securities analyst Jake Bartlett upgraded Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ: PLAY) from Hold to Buy and announced a $54 price target.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment is trading higher by 5% at $38.46.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Small Cap Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
FCNCAJanney Montgomery ScottInitiates Coverage On1,075.0
OLLIJP MorganDowngrades77.0
WDAYBMO CapitalMaintains295.0
CRMLoop CapitalMaintains265.0
ALNYBMO CapitalMaintains196.0
