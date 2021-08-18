Cramer Gives His Opinion On Amazon, WM Technology And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA). He doesn't understand why it's not bought by someone.

Cramer would stay away from Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS). There are too many companies in this business.

Instead of Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives Inc (NASDAQ: IEA), Cramer would buy Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). He would buy some now and he would add to the position if it drops 5%.

Plastic waste is going to be solved by companies like Eastman Chemical Company and not by Danimer Scientific Inc (NYSE: DNMR) because you need scale. He is not a buyer of Danimer Scientific.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is down for the year, but Cramer is not running away. He decided to ride it out.

Cramer would take a break from the cannabis stocks. He would stay away from WM Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MAPS).

Lion Electric Co (NYSE: LEV) is Cramer's favorite in the space, but there are a lot of these out there.