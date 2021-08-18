 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cramer Gives His Opinion On Amazon, WM Technology And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 11:13am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA). He doesn't understand why it's not bought by someone.

Cramer would stay away from Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS). There are too many companies in this business.

Instead of Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives Inc (NASDAQ: IEA), Cramer would buy Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). He would buy some now and he would add to the position if it drops 5%.

Plastic waste is going to be solved by companies like Eastman Chemical Company and not by Danimer Scientific Inc (NYSE: DNMR) because you need scale. He is not a buyer of Danimer Scientific.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is down for the year, but Cramer is not running away. He decided to ride it out.

Cramer would take a break from the cannabis stocks. He would stay away from WM Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MAPS).

Lion Electric Co (NYSE: LEV) is Cramer's favorite in the space, but there are a lot of these out there.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + APPS)

Amazon-Backed EV Maker Rivian Awarded $440M Tax Incentive For Texas Factory
Are We Looking At A 'Super' Peak Season? — Great Quarter, Guys
Walmart's Sales Show Consumers Aren't Afraid Of Delta
Trading.TV To Launch The Fintech Love Child Of Twitch And Slack After $6.1M Raise
This Robot-Run Large Cap ETF Has Less Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook Compared To SPY And Is Bullish On These Manufacturing Stocks Instead
SoftBank Sold $14B In Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Google, Salesforce, Microsoft, Uber In Q2 To Ramp Up Funding Of Private Startups
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundSmall Cap Media