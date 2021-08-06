Cramer Weighs In On Blackstone, Oramed Pharmaceuticals And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said FMC Corp (NYSE: FMC) had a cost problem and Fermium Research downgraded it. Cramer agrees with Fermium Research and he is not a buyer of the stock.

Blackstone Group Inc (NYSE: BX) is terrific, said Cramer. He likes the COO, Jon Gray.

Cramer likes Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), but he prefers Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR).

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: MOD) is in a penalty box because it managed to blew its quarter. Cramer is not a buyer.

Cramer would not buy Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE).

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) is a great company, said Cramer. He really likes it and he would be a buyer.