 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cramer Weighs In On Blackstone, Oramed Pharmaceuticals And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2021 7:26am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said FMC Corp (NYSE: FMC) had a cost problem and Fermium Research downgraded it. Cramer agrees with Fermium Research and he is not a buyer of the stock.

Blackstone Group Inc (NYSE: BX) is terrific, said Cramer. He likes the COO, Jon Gray.

Cramer likes Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), but he prefers Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR).

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: MOD) is in a penalty box because it managed to blew its quarter. Cramer is not a buyer.

Cramer would not buy Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE).

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) is a great company, said Cramer. He really likes it and he would be a buyer.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BX + FMC)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Understanding Blackstone Group's Unusual Options Activity
3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Recap: FMC Q2 Earnings
Understanding Blackstone Group's Unusual Options Activity
FMC's Earnings: A Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundSmall Cap Media