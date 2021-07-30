Cramer Weighs In On Lear, Lucid Group And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE: MAXR) is the right place to be. He likes the stock.

XL Fleet Corp (NYSE: XL) is a decent spec, said Cramer. He still believes in electric vehicles.

Cramer would be patient with ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON).

He is not against taking a spec on Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID). The company has a terrific car, but its valuation is pretty high. It sounds like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), but the best way to speculate on Tesla is to own Tesla, explained Cramer.

Cramer loves Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) and Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA). He finds them boring, but good and he would own them.

Morgan Stanley came out and just absolutely crushed Applovin Corp (NASDAQ: APP), said Cramer. Right now the market hates specs, but when things change they are going to buy Applovin, he added.