Cramer Weighs In On Lear, Lucid Group And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 7:15am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE: MAXR) is the right place to be. He likes the stock.

XL Fleet Corp (NYSE: XL) is a decent spec, said Cramer. He still believes in electric vehicles.

Cramer would be patient with ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON).

He is not against taking a spec on Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID). The company has a terrific car, but its valuation is pretty high. It sounds like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), but the best way to speculate on Tesla is to own Tesla, explained Cramer.

Cramer loves Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) and Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA). He finds them boring, but good and he would own them.

Morgan Stanley came out and just absolutely crushed Applovin Corp (NASDAQ: APP), said Cramer. Right now the market hates specs, but when things change they are going to buy Applovin, he added.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundSmall Cap Media