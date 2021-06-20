Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On SoFi, GoodRx And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said "he is a buyer of Anthony Noto," the CEO of SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI). They have been friends since 1995.

Cramer likes Goodrx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) and the coupon business, but he is concerned because it is competing against Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) in some way. He would stay away from the stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) is not Cramer's game and style. He would sell the stock.

It is amazing Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) is going down, said Cramer. He would buy the stock.

People have given up on Vizio Holding Corp (NYSE: VZIO), but Cramer said it is wrong to give up on this company. He would let it go to $17 or $18 and then he would pull the trigger and buy.

Cramer would wait until people are done bailing on C3Ai Inc (NYSE: AI). He expects to buy the stock at a lower price.

