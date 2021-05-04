 Skip to main content

Cramer Weighs In On Penn National Gaming, Palantir And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 8:15am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he happens to like Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) very much and it deserves to trade higher.

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) had a great quarter and Cramer is a buyer.

Cramer would not buy Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings VCorp (NYSE: IPOE). He would wait for it to become SoFi.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) is opaque, said Cramer.

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) is an excellent company and it was a great quarter, said Cramer. He is a bit neutral because he likes Lowe's (NYSE: LOW).

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) is still not recognized by the medical community and when it gets the recognition, it will double, thinks Cramer.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundSmall Cap Media