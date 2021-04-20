Cramer Weighs In On Penn National, Williams-Sonoma And More
Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" he is going to stick by Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN), but traders should understand there is still a lot of hot money in the stock.
Cramer would hold Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM). He said the stock usually goes down a little bit and then it reports a great quarter and it rallies on earnings.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) is not special enough to be exciting for Cramer, but he thinks his viewer is fine with the stock.
Strong Results From IBM And Johnson & Johnson Not Enough As Covid Worries Rise
eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EXPI) is a $4.9 billion valuation and the stock is a little too high for a company that doesn't have anything that special, said Cramer.
Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) is a true battleground stock and Cramer would avoid it.
UWM Holdings Corp (NYSE: UWMC) is just too low and Cramer would not sell it down here.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundSmall Cap Media