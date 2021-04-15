Benzinga Boot Camp Event Spotlight: Ms. Izzy

Ihssan Charanek, aka Ms. Izzy, is the founder of MsIzzyTrades. She developed a passion for the stock market, specifically investing in technology, in college where she used the majority of her free time trading and researching the market.

Charanek is focused on the psychology of trading and believes “the right mindset, makes money." She has come to love educating others and sharing her experience in the markets, specifically in the financial Twitter community where she can be followed @_ms_izzy.

Charanek was featured on Benzinga's Boot Camp Event, which took place live via YouTube on April 10. She told Benzinga she started as a seasonal trader, but she likes to trade around earnings and focuses on technical trading now.

Charanek said every sector has its time to shine and right now it's technology.

She likes large-cap technology stocks heading into earnings. Charanek was recently trading Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), but she is starting to scale out.

Charanek thinks Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) still has room to run in the technology trade.

Charanek believes after tech, the next sector to shine will be the cannabis sector. She likes Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) in particular and has it on her watchlist as she waits to see some rotation back to the cannabis sector.

She told Benzinga that she likes to trade some of the Chinese financial technology names, noting that UP Fintech Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: TIGR) was one of her biggest swing plays so far this year.