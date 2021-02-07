Cramer Advises Viewers On Snap, nCino And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Penumbra Inc (NYSE: PEN) is a speculative stock. The revenues are not going the way he would like it.

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) has been terrific and will go much higher, said Cramer.

He sees nCino Inc (NASDAQ: NCNO) as a fantastic fintech stock and he is a buyer.

Cramer was disappointed by Vaxart Inc's (NASDAQ: VXRT) earnings results. Maybe it bounces, but those were results he didn't want to see.

UWM Holdings Corp (NYSE: UWMC) reported an amazing quarter and yet the stock didn't go up, said Cramer. He doesn't want to be affiliated with the group and he would put his money elsewhere.

Cramer likes Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: REGI) and he would own the stock.

EXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EXPI) is up 100% and Cramer would take some profits.