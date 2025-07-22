Tesla, Musk Jump Into Make America Healthy Again With Beef Tallow Fries At Diner

An all-in-one Supercharging station, dine-in restaurant, and drive-in movie theater years in the making from Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has finally opened.

The location brings a unique menu of food options that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would approve of.

What Happened: After years of waiting, Tesla fans can now visit the Tesla Diner Supercharging station that could be best described as Hitchhiker's Galaxy meets Buc-ee's meets EV charging.

The diner and drive-in movie theater is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and is not exclusive to Tesla owners. According to the company, the West Hollywood, California location offers "a classic American diner experience with a retro-futuristic twist."

Tesla owners can order directly from their vehicle using the Tesla Diner app. Other guests can choose to dine inside the two-story restaurant, with the rooftop Skypad providing views of the giant movie screens.

Tesla says its menu features a "wide variety of responsibly sourced and local products." Several vegetarian options are available.

Among the menu items that stand out are French fries cooked in beef tallow and sodas featuring real cane sugar. These items follow the "Make America Healthy Again" movement, inspired by Kennedy.

Restaurant company Steak ‘n Shake, which is owned by Biglari Holdings BH, recently launched beef tallow for its cooking method for fries and other items and went viral. Kennedy approved of the change and even visited a location.

Kennedy has not commented on the Tesla Diner yet, but perhaps in the future he'll make a trip to the location to support a restaurant that is attempting to popularize some of his "Make America Healthy Again" pushes.

Tesla Diner Menu: The Tesla Diner menu is available on the company's website and shows products, prices and pictures to give people a better idea of what they can order. Here are the current food offerings:

Tesla Burger

Hot Dog

Diner Club Sandwich

Tuna Melt

Fried Chicken & Waffles

Grilled Cheese

Egg Sandwich

Greek Yogurt Parfait

Breakfast Tacos

Biscuits & Red Gravy

House Baked Cinnamon Roll

French Fries

Hash Brown Bites

Cup of Wagyu Beef Chili

Buttermilk Waffle

Market Salad

Epic Bacon

Slice of Apple Pie a la Mode

Slide of Pecan Pie a la Mode

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Kids Burger

Kids Chicken Tenders

The drink menu includes hot and cold coffee options like Nitro Cold Brew, Espresso and Cappuccino. Fountain drinks available in several flavors like cola, diet cola and lemon-lime are made with cane sugar.

Shopping Options: Inside the Tesla Diner are also several merchandise options from the company including apparel, candy and Tesla merchandise.

"Guests can purchase exclusive Tesla merchandise, including apparel, lifestyle items and candy, only available at Tesla Diner," the company says on their website.

Tesla said the merchandise selection is constantly changing with new product releases. Current items for sale in the shop include the Tesla Bot Action Figure, Hollywood Retro Diner T-Shirts, Tesla Diner Truck Hats and Tesla Supercharged Gummies, according to Teslarati.

Payment Options: According to Tesla's website, the diner does not accept cash as a form of payment. The diner accepts all major credit cards and Apple Pay. Tesla owners who have their orders delivered to their vehicle will pay with whichever payment method is on file in their Tesla app.

This may be a disappointment for cryptocurrency investors. Musk previously promised that Dogecoin DOGE/USD would be accepted at the diner, but that is not currently a direct payment option.

"And, of course, you can pay in Doge," Musk previously said.

Time will tell if Musk's promise of Dogecoin as a payment option comes true.

