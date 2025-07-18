Elon Musk's plan from 2018 to launch a Tesla drive-in restaurant with movie screens, a restaurant and Supercharger stations is nearing completion and could soon be open to the public.

Here's the latest update, including a potential look at the menu options.

What Happened: Musk tweeted in 2018 that he wanted to launch a drive-in restaurant. Years later, after his tweet that some took seriously and others thought was a joke, his dream is coming to reality.

“Gonna put an old school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in LA,” Musk tweeted.

The Supercharger, located in Hollywood, California, looks like construction is complete with final details inside being completed before a public opening date is announced, according to a Teslarati report.

Reports say the ’50s-themed diner will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, based on stickers on the front door. A Tesla Optimus bot located inside the restaurant could also show that Tesla Inc TSLA is using its humanoid robots in some capacity.

Tesla influencer Sawyer Merritt shared pictures of potential menu items, citing Not A Tesla App. The pictures show burgers, fries, chicken wings, hot dogs and milkshakes.

Musk recently said he ate at the diner and it is "one of the coolest spots in LA."

Another Merritt tweet said the diner has 80 Supercharger stalls.

Why It's Important: The Tesla diner has been years in the works and with construction beginning in 2023, anticipation grew for the unique Tesla Supercharger location.

Earlier this year, the Tesla diner was found on the company's app, which suggested that the app could be used in the future to order food at the restaurant.

As Tesla fans try to get sneak peeks of the restaurant and movie screens, Musk confirmed that people will be able to order food from inside their vehicles. A report said people will be able to get the audio from the movie screens inside their vehicles as well.

Images show the unique location, which looks like it combines elements of a drive-in restaurant, Tesla supercharger location and as Teslarati puts it, "almost reminiscent of a Tesla version of Buc-ee's.

Along with food options, there is a chance that Tesla offers some merchandise and collectibles, which could make this a destination stop for many Tesla fans and could put it on par with the viral fame Buc-ee's has for its large stores and being a one-stop shop for people on the go.

Early site designs labeled the diner as Millways, the name of the restaurant in "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy," which is one of Musk's favorite books.

Fans are eagerly awaiting an official opening date and the full menu release. Another detail that has yet to be announced is payment options. Guests are likely to be able to pay inside the Tesla app.

Musk previously promised that meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD would be accepted at this unique Supercharger location.

“And, of course, you can pay in Doge,” Musk previously said.

Time will tell if all Musk's plans and hopes end up being true.

