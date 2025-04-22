Tesla Drive-In Movie Theater, Diner Supercharger Location Could Be Close To Opening

For several years, Tesla Inc TSLA has been working on construction and plans for a California charging station that will house a diner and movie drive-in screen.

Plans for that Supercharger location could be nearing completion, according to a new report.

What Happened: Tesla's plans to have a diner at its California Supercharger location could date back to trademarks filed several years ago for restaurant options at charging stations.

The company ended the fourth quarter with nearly 7,000 Supercharger locations and while some feature unique items like pools and food options, many are simply a place to charge electric vehicles.

The Hollywood Tesla Diner location could be close to opening, according to pictures shared on X by BLKMDL3 and a report from Teslarati.

According to the report, the Supercharger location has a fully paved parking lot and the superchargers are now lit up.

Tesla began construction on the project in 2023 and its progress has taken longer than most Tesla Superchargers given the scope of the project and added amenities.

Read Also: Tesla Q4 Earnings Highlights: Revenue Miss, EPS Miss, EV Updates, Automaker Says ‘2025 Will Be A Seminal Year’

What's Next: Tesla has not shared a date for the opening of the California Supercharger location to date.

With a diner and drive-in movie theater, the location is likely to attract Tesla fans from around the world along with the loyal California Tesla owners.

Previous reports showed the diner could be connected to the Tesla mobile app, allowing a range of payment options. Tesla CEO Elon Musk also previously said that Dogecoin DOGE/USD would be accepted as a payment option at the diner, but that remains to be seen if it ends up true.

Musk's original vision for the Supercharger location was unveiled on social media in 2018 when he said it would house a 1950s-style diner with waiters on roller skates and a drive-in theater with screens showing scenes from the great movies.

Read Next:

Photo: Courtesy Tesla Inc.