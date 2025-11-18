Nancy Pelosi's Portfolio Keeps Winning—Her Databricks Stake Is Up 302%

Private data analytics firm Databricks could be worth $130 billion in a new funding round. The new valuation would provide a boost to early investors ahead of a potential IPO, including NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) , Cathie Wood's Ark Invest and former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Databricks New Funding Round

A new report from The Information said Databricks is looking to raise funding at a $130 billion valuation, a 30% increase from the company's $100 billion valuation around two months ago.

In September, Databricks raised $1 billion at a $100 billion valuation. At that time, the company said it was on track for annualized revenue of $4 billion.

The company has put off an IPO with co-founder and CEO Ali Ghodsi previously saying 2024 wasn't the year to file an IPO.

"This year was an election year. We wanted to get some stability — people are worried about interest rates, inflation,” Ghodsi said at the time, as reported by TechCrunch. “So we said ‘Look, it's dumb to IPO this year,’ so we're definitely going to wait.”

Ghodsi said at the time that an IPO could happen in 2025 or 2026. With reports of a new funding round, it looks like an IPO could still be a ways off.

The company competes with the likes of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) and Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) in the AI and data analytics sector, with more than 15,000 reported customers.

Winners Include Pelosi, Wood, Nvidia

The new funding round and the 30% increase in valuation in two months continue to stack up wins for the company’s early backers.

This includes Ark Invest, which holds the company’s shares through the Ark Venture Fund (ARKVX). The Cathie Wood-led fund invested in Databricks in the September 2023 funding round when the company was valued at $43 billion.

Databricks is currently the 12th-largest holding in the Ark Venture Fund, accounting for 2.59% of assets, based on valuations as of Oct. 31, 2025. The company could crack the top 10 with a new valuation depending on the fund's other assets.

Nvidia also took an initial stake in Databricks during the $43 billion valuation round in September 2023. While Nvidia is already winning on its own thanks to an impressive backlog of demand from customers for AI-related products, the company's early investment in Databricks has also produced a nice return.

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi disclosed an investment in Databricks via Forge Investments on March 4, 2024. The investment, made by her husband and venture capitalist Paul Pelosi, was listed as being in a range of $1 million to $5 million.

The Forge Investments website shows a value of $73.50 per share for Databricks and a $43.4 billion valuation for the September 2023 funding round, and, in 2024, around the time the Pelosis invested.

While it is unknown exactly what valuation the congresswoman and her husband invested in the company at, the stake was likely made near the $43 billion valuation.

Based on the new valuation of $130 billion, Databricks is now worth 302.3% more than in its $43 billion funding round. This would make the $1 million to $5 million investment now worth $3.02 million to $15.12 million. This means Pelosi's investment is up at least $2 million and could be up as much as $10.12 million.

The investment in Databricks focused attention on Pelosi, given the size, the company being private and the company being headquartered in San Francisco within her congressional district.

Pelosi recently announced her decision not to run for re-election in 2026, which means her investments will stop being publicly disclosed beginning in January 2027.

