Marjorie Taylor Greene Buys Blue Chip Stock Near 52-Week Low

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is becoming one of the most-followed members of Congress when it comes to stock trading, thanks to her monthly disclosures of purchases in 2025.
Unlike recent purchases of five or six stocks at a time, the latest disclosure is rather unique for Greene.
Greene Buys Blue Chip Stock
Greene is known for buying technology stocks, large-cap stocks and Bitcoin ETFs in recent months, with the majority of the purchases being disclosed as $1,000 to $15,000 in value.
On Nov. 6, Greene made a rare trade, based on her recent trading disclosures.
The congresswoman disclosed buying $15,000 to $50,000 in shares of blue-chip consumer goods stock Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).
This marked Greene’s first purchase of stock totaling $15,000 or more since August, with all other stock trades since then being in the standard $1,000 to $15,000 range.
The transaction is also Greene’s first purchase of Procter & Gamble stock since June 2022.
Greene has said in the past that a portfolio manager handles all of her trades. The congresswoman brushed off criticism earlier this year over the timing of her stock purchases, which came before Trump announced a pause on tariffs and sent stock prices significantly higher.
Greene also said her portfolio manager did not have inside information; everything was public and a potential tariff pause wasn't a secret.
"I don't place my buys and sells,” Greene said, citing an agreement she has with her portfolio manager, who handles all the buying and selling of stocks. "He did a great job. Guess what he did. He bought the dip. And that's what anybody who has financial sense does.”
Transaction Comes Near 52-Week Lows
Procter & Gamble is best-known as the owner of well-known consumer brands like Gillette, Pampers, Febreze, Swiffer, Crest, Old Spice and more.
With a market capitalization of $339 billion, the company ranks among the 35 largest in the world.
Procter & Gamble recently beat first-quarter financial estimates from analysts with both earnings per share of $1.99 and revenue of $22.39 billion, beating estimates. This marked the company's second straight double beat, with revenue beating estimates for a sixth time in the last 10 quarters. The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in more than 10 straight quarters.
Procter & Gamble stock trades at $144.85 on Monday versus a 52-week trading range of $144.46 to $180.43. The purchase by Greene came with shares near 52-week lows and could be an example of buying the dip.
The company raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS and sales outlook after the third-quarter beat. Greene or her portfolio manager could be betting on a strong recovery for this consumer goods giant.
