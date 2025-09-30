Airlines Warn Government Shutdown Would Disrupt Flight Operations: 'Congress Must Work Quickly…'

Airlines For America, a consortium of U.S. flight carriers like Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL), Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV), United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) and American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL), has warned that a partial shutdown of the Federal government will likely disrupt flight operations.

The government shutdown, which would take effect from October 1 if the lawmakers do not reach an agreement over Federal funding or a temporary extension.

Federal Employees Working Without Pay

The airlines warn that Federal Employees, like Air Traffic Controllers and transport security employees, would be working without pay if the government shuts down, while other FAA employees are furloughed, the group said in a statement. "A government shutdown at this stage would jeopardize the important progress that we all have made on these efforts thus far," the statement said.

The statement also warned of the effects of a disruption on the economy. "The aviation industry in the U.S. contributes more than 5 percent to the gross domestic product," the statement said, adding that the sector accounted for $1.37 trillion added to the GDP in 2023.

"Congress must work quickly to avoid another harmful shutdown," the statement said, urging lawmakers to avoid a shutdown of the federal government.

Trump Meets With Leaders

The news comes as President Donald Trump met with congressional leaders on Monday, with leaders like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.), and Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.), attending the Oval Office to explore ways to avoid a shutdown.

Schumer had also recently slammed Trump, accusing him of being a weak leader and calling the shutdown a "Trump shutdown."

Sean Duffy Issues Warning To Europe

Meanwhile, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy issued a warning to European governments over restrictions on flights originating from the U.S., as Flight carriers in the U.S. have raised concerns about the noise reduction protocols at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport, as well as passenger caps at Dublin airport.

