Kamala Harris Rips Business Leaders For 'Meal At The Foot Of A Tyrant' Over Jimmy Kimmel Suspension: 'An Agenda At Play…'

On Wednesday, former Vice President Kamala Harris criticized entertainment executives for bowing to political pressure in the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel, warning that corporate interests may be trading free speech protections for favors from the Donald Trump administration.

Kamala Harris Condemns ‘Capitulation'

Speaking in New York City at the launch of her memoir 107 Days, Harris accused companies of “capitulation” and caving to federal regulators, reported Politico.

She was referring to companies like ABC, owned by Walt Disney Co. DIS, which pulled Kimmel's show over comments he made about conservative activist Charlie Kirk's killing.

"I have always believed that when push comes to shove, the titans of industry would at some level be the guardians of our democracy," Harris said. "Yet we have seen a meal at the foot of a tyrant. We've seen fear of retribution or maybe the need to flatter."

She blasted executives for "yielding" to win regulatory approvals or protect their wealth, adding, "It's like a communist dictatorship what they are doing right now."

"There's an agenda at play, and he just happens to be the guy at the moment," the former VP stated.

Kimmel's Suspension Sparks Political Firestorm

Disney suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week, calling the host's remarks "ill-timed and insensitive."

The decision followed warnings from Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr, who hinted that the FCC could "take action" if affiliates continued airing Kimmel's program.

Nexstar Media Group NXST and Sinclair Broadcast Group SBGI, which together own about 70 ABC affiliates, said they would continue preempting the show even after Disney reinstated it.

Both companies have mergers awaiting FCC approval, fueling concerns of a quid pro quo.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and three Democratic colleagues have sent letters to Nexstar and Sinclair demanding explanations.

Lawmakers from across the political spectrum — including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) — have also warned against government censorship, arguing the FCC overstepped its role.

Kimmel returned to the air on Tuesday.

Paramount Skydance Settles $16M Lawsuit with Trump Over CBS Interview

Earlier this year, U.S. media firm Paramount Global, now rebranded as Paramount Skydance PSKY, agreed to a $16 million (£13.5 million) settlement in a legal dispute with Trump over a CBS interview featuring Harris.

Trump had filed the lawsuit in October, claiming the network had deceptively edited the 60 Minutes segment to favor Harris and the Democratic Party.

At the time, Sen. Warren criticized the arrangement, suggesting that Paramount and its soon-to-be owner could be spending over $30 million on pro-Trump advertising while seeking his approval for a merger.

Price Action: Disney shares rose 1.05% on Wednesday, while Nexstar fell 1.37% and Sinclair dropped 1.12%, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that DIS is declining in the short and medium-term but continues to trend upward over the long term, with additional performance details available here.

