Mike Johnson Breaks Ranks With Trump On The 'Very Delicate Subject' Of Epstein: 'I'm For Transparency'

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) has called for greater transparency in the Jeffrey Epstein case, diverging from President Donald Trump’s stance. Johnson urged Attorney General Pam Bondi on Tuesday to provide clarity on her statements regarding the case.

What Happened: Johnson’s call for transparency comes in the wake of the Department of Justice’s decision not to disclose further details about the Epstein case, reported The Hill. This represents a significant departure from Trump’s position, who has backed Bondi and urged his followers to let the issue rest.

“I'm for transparency,” said Johnson in an interview with The Benny Show, hosted by podcaster Benny Johnson. He said, “President Trump does as well. I trust him. I mean, he put together a team of his choosing, and they're doing a great job. It's a very delicate subject, but we should put everything out there and let the people decide it.”

Johnson, however, has expressed his support for transparency in a conversation with conservative influencer Benny Johnson. He has also suggested the possibility of Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend and convicted trafficker, testifying before Congress and subpoenaing documents from the Department of Justice.

Johnson’s stance has caused concern among Republicans, as it diverges from Trump’s line, who has asked his supporters to drop the Epstein matter and praised Bondi’s handling of the situation.

See Also: June Inflation Data Validates Powell’s Trump Pushback

Why It Matters: Johnson’s call for transparency comes amidst growing public interest in the Epstein case. Earlier, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, reignited the debate surrounding the Epstein row, expressing his discontentment with the lack of arrests in the case.

Shortly after, Musk criticized Trump for his defense of Bondi, who was under fire over a Department of Justice memo stating there was no evidence Epstein had a “client list.”

Trump’s hesitancy to release the Epstein files was highlighted in a recent Fox News interview, where he expressed concerns about the potential impact on people's lives if the files contained "phony stuff."

Photo Courtesy: Andrew Leyden on Shutterstock.com

Check This Out:

Lawmakers Made Huge Investments This Year. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal