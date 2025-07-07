Elon Musk Reignites Epstein Client List Debate, Escalating Feud With Trump

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk has reignited the debate surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein row amid rising tensions with U.S. President Donald Trump.

What Happened: Musk took to social media platform X on Monday to express his discontentment with the lack of arrests in the Jeffrey Epstein case.

"What's the time? Oh look, it's no-one-has-been-arrested-o'clock again," he said in the post, which had an image of a counter or a digital clock with the numbers ‘0000' on it.

Musk's post could be another attack by the billionaire on President Trump and the administration over what Musk believes is a lack of legal action on the government's part over the case.

Why It Matters: The comments echo Musk's previous statement as tensions first rose between him and Trump. The billionaire made a post on X, alleging that the reason why there were no arrests made was because Trump was on the Epstein list. Musk, however, did not provide any evidence to support the claim.

It's worth noting that he later retracted the statement and deleted the post from X and the pair had reached a truce. However, the billionaire recently vowed to found a political party as the Big, Beautiful Bill was passed by the Senate and signed into law on the Fourth of July.

While Musk says that the tax cuts would add trillions to the U.S. debt deficit, it's worth noting that the Bill axes the $7,500 EV credit on all new electric vehicles, which could have a significant impact on Tesla's already dwindling sales.

Trump had, in turn, said that Musk's companies were on the receiving end of many government subsidies and that without them, the billionaire would have to "close up shop" and move back to South Africa.

However, Musk's decision to found the America Party has invited criticism from both Trump, who called the move a "train wreck," as well as former DOGE advisor James Fishback, who believes Musk's commitment to Tesla could be under question.

