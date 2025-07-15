In an unedited version of a Fox News interview from 2024, President Donald Trump appeared hesitant when asked whether he would fully release the Epstein files.

What Happened: In a June 2024 Fox News interview at “Fox & Friends Weekend”, Trump showed less enthusiasm for releasing Epstein files than for declassifying documents tied to the deaths of John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr., according to a Forbes report.

Trump voiced concerns about the potential impact on people’s lives if the files contained “phony stuff.” However, he did indicate a willingness to disclose more details about Epstein's death, calling it a "weird situation." The full response was omitted from the edited Fox News interview and only aired in full on Will Cain's Fox News radio show later.

When asked about declassifying the Epstein Files by the interviewer, Rachel Campos-Duffy, Trump’s full response was:



“Yeah. Yeah, I would.” Trump then went on to add, “I guess I would. I think that less so because you don't want to affect people's lives if it's phony stuff in there, because it's a lot of phony stuff with that whole world. But I think I would, or at least-“

The version aired by Fox included only the "Yeah, yeah, I would" portion, omitting the rest of Trump's statement.

Fox News and the White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.



The edited clip has been widely circulated on social media, including Trump’s official campaign account, Trump War Room on X, leading to increased backlash from Trump’s base over the Justice Department’s call to withhold the release of any additional Epstein-related documents, despite previous suggestions of more revelations by top law enforcement officials.

Why It Matters: The recent disclosure adds a new layer to the ongoing controversy surrounding the Epstein case. It contradicts the demands of some of Trump’s supporters, who have been calling for complete transparency in the Epstein investigation.

This revelation also comes in the wake of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie‘s statement that it was the White House, not Attorney General Pam Bondi, who halted the public release of a Justice Department review discrediting popular conspiracy theories about Epstein’s death and any supposed “client list.”

Trump’s reluctance to release the Epstein files also follows his recent public support for Attorney General Pam Bondi, who has been at the center of the controversy. Trump’s stance on this issue could have significant implications for his relationship with his base and the ongoing debate surrounding the Epstein case.

