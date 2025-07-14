Marjorie Taylor Greene Backs Move To Create New Census That Only Counts US Citizens, Calls For 'Proof Of Citizenship' In Elections — 'Americans Don't Feel Like They're Represented'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has proposed a bill aimed at restructuring American elections to exclude non-citizens, emphasizing national security and fair representation.

What Happened: On Monday, Greene posted on X about her proposed legislation, the “Making American Election Great Again Act,’ which mandates a new census counting only U.S. citizens, instructs states to redraw congressional districts based on this count, and requires proof of citizenship for voting in federal elections.

In a video she shared in her post, Greene asserted that House and district lines are created “based off the population” counted in the census. She said the same applies to the Electoral College votes.

“Now that we’ve had decades and especially the past four years of our country basically being invaded with tens of millions of people from all over the world. Americans don’t feel like they’re represented in Washington.”

The Georgia representative said that district lines would be drawn based on the count of U.S. citizens, according to the proposed legislation.

Greene said due to her bill states like California will lose “electoral college votes” and House seats. She said the same would happen to states like New York and other “sanctuary states.”

Why It Matters: Earlier in the month, it was reported by Fox News that Taylor’s legislation is still being drafted.

Greene’s stance on immigration and its impact on the American economy has been a recurring theme in her political career. In a speech at the Republican National Convention in 2024, she criticized the Washington establishment for selling out the American people. “They promised unity and delivered division. They promised peace and brought war,” she said.

Why It Matters: The proposed bill aligns with a broader debate about voting rights and election security in the U.S. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has previously expressed concern about the lack of photo ID requirements for voting in most U.S. states, stating that it makes fraud impossible to detect. “This is crazy,” Musk posted in response to a post arguing against the absence of voter ID laws.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock/Consolidated News Photos

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal