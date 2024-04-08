'This Is Crazy': Elon Musk Reacts To A Post That Says Majority Of US States Don't Require Photo ID To Vote

Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk expressed dismay over the lack of a photo ID requirement to vote in 42 out of 50 U.S. states on Monday.

What Happened: In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Tesla Inc CEO said, “This is crazy, as it makes fraud impossible to detect.”

Musk’s post was in response to a post by @EndWokeness, which argued that the absence of voter ID laws makes fraud impossible to detect.

The social media user Musk was reacting to also highlighted a list of countries that mandate photo IDs for voting, including the U.K., Italy, Chile, and others

Why It Matters: This post by Musk comes amid a surge in voter registrations without photo IDs in key swing states, a development he previously described as “extremely concerning.” The states in question included Arizona, Texas, and Pennsylvania.

Earlier in the year, Musk revealed that he was uncommitted in the Biden-Trump race but indicated that he was leaning away from President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, who were the frontrunners in the 2024 presidential election.

More recently, Musk responded to comments made by independent presidential candidate, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, criticizing President Joe Biden's policies. He agreed with Kennedy's assertion that Biden "doesn't really know what's going on."

