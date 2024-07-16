Marjorie Taylor Greene Uses RNC To Weigh In On Immigration Debate: 'The Democrats Economy Is Of, By And For Illegal Aliens'

Loading... Loading...

The Republican National Convention (RNC) kicked off Monday and featured several speakers including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who gave a speech hitting on several 2024 election topics.

What Happened: One of the biggest names to speak on Monday, the Republican representative shared her thoughts on the recent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, immigration and gender.

"For far too long, the establishment in Washington has sold us out," Greene said, as reported by Deadline. "They promised unity and delivered division. They promised peace and brought war."

In her speech, Greene attacked the Democratic party and accused them of being responsible for a crisis at the border.

Greene said the Democrats "ripped open our border and allowed millions of illegal aliens to pour in."

The Congresswoman said this has led to higher costs for housing and health care and led to lower wages for Americans and eliminated jobs.

"The Democrats' economy is of, by and for illegal aliens."

A comment by Greene also criticized the government for spending hundreds of millions of dollars to secure Ukraine's borders but not to build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

Greene's speech, which included many allegations and not all factual statements, was carried by CNN and not carried by MSNBC and Fox News.

During her speech, Greene also said that Trump is the "leader America deserves."

Stephen Colbert called this comment "absolutely chilling" during his RNC coverage on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

"Why?" Colbert asked, as reported by The Independent. "Did we run over a witch's cat? Did someone make a wish on a cursed chicken foot?"

Why It's Important: Greene's appearance came after a recent tweet following the assassination attempt on Trump drew pushback.

"The Democrats are the party of pedophiles, murdering the innocent unborn, violence, and bloody meaningless, endless wars," Greene tweeted.

Greene went on to say that the Democrat party was evil and "they tried to murder President Trump."

The Congresswoman's tweet and comments at the RNC come as Trump and President Joe Biden have called for unity following the shooting that happened on Saturday.

While they are still competing against each other in the 2024 election, comments from Trump and Biden have been much more focused on positives from within their party instead of attacking the opposite party.

Trump told reporters that he rewrote his RNC speech, which was originally a complete attack on Biden, following the events of the shooting. Trump's new speech is expected to focus on uniting the nation going forward.

Photo: Shutterstock