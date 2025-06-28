Trump Says July Tariff Deadline Not Set In Stone: 'We Can Do Whatever We Want'

President Donald Trump hinted at the possibility of adjusting the early July deadline for reinstating significant U.S. tariffs on various countries.

What Happened: On Friday, Trump suggested that the July 9 deadline for a U.S.-EU trade deal might not be set in stone.

"We can do whatever we want," he told reporters at the White House, according to a CNBC report.

"We could extend it. We could make it shorter."

This statement also addressed the July 8 deadline, which marks the end of a three-month pause on his "Liberation Day" tariffs.

The pause temporarily reduced tariffs to 10%, but they could revert to higher rates unless Trump’s executive order from April 9 is amended.

During the 90-day pause, the White House aimed to negotiate individual trade agreements, but with less than two weeks left, only limited agreements with China and the United Kingdom have been finalized.

Trump mentioned deals with "probably four or five different countries," yet emphasized the extensive list of countries still targeted by tariffs.

Despite a federal trade court ruling against the tariffs in May, a federal appeals court has temporarily halted that decision. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt hinted at the possibility of extending the July deadlines, but emphasized that the decision rests with the President.

Why It Matters: Trump’s recent remarks come on the heels of a dramatic shift in trade negotiations with Canada. On the same day, Trump halted all trade talks with Canada, citing their new Digital Services Tax on American technology companies as a “direct and blatant attack” on the U.S.

Meanwhile, the U.S. and China have finalized a trade agreement, building on discussions held in Geneva last month. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed the deal, noting plans to secure agreements with ten other major trading partners.

Trump's tariff preference is not new. In a 1988 interview on The Oprah Winfrey Show, Trump voiced his frustration with U.S. allies, asserting that they should “pay their fair share” in trade relations with the United States. He specifically pointed to Japan and Kuwait as examples of nations benefiting at the expense of the U.S.

