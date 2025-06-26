Approval ratings for President Donald Trump have fallen in the lead-up and aftermath of an attack on Iran, according to a new Morning Consult poll.

Trump's approval among voters has taken a hit on several key campaign issues.

What Happened: While the focus was on Trump's economic policies and a potential global trade war from tariffs in Trump's first 100 days in office, voters are now turning attention to international conflict and the potential for more involvement in the Middle East.

A Morning Consult poll conducted June 20 to June 22 showed Trump with a net approval of -8 points. Voters gave Trump a 45% approval rating and a 53% disapproval rating, meaning more voters disapprove of the president currently than those who approve of him.

The -8 net approval rating tied a low in Trump's second term since he took office in January. Trump's net approval also stood at -8 in late April when concerns of Trump's tariff policies were top of mind for voters.

On the handling of Israel/Iran, Trump had a 43% approval rating and 46% disapproval rating with 12% saying they don't know or were unsure.

Perhaps most concerning for Trump in the new poll was his 49% approval and 43% disapproval rating for his handling of immigration. This +5 rating marked a new low in Trump's second term and was down from +13 just a month ago. The results could show that voters think Trump is being too aggressive with his immigration policies.

Another troubling survey results for Trump is the lack of support for the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act." In the poll, 49% of voters opposed the bill while 37% supported the bill. This is down from previous weeks of the poll.

Why It's Important: Trump won the 2024 presidential election in both the Electoral College vote (312 to 226) and the popular vote (49.8% to 48.3%). Trump, as a Republican, also has majority control in both the House and Senate.

While Trump may have been popular with around 50% or more of voters ahead of the 2024 election, he has lost support since taking office.

While past months saw Trump lose support due to the economy, the latest poll shows strong distrust and disapproval due to foreign policy.

One reason for the change could be less focus on the economy with tariff rates declining and the stock market booming.

The S&P 500, tracked by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, is nearing new all-time highs. The ETF is up 4.7% year-to-date, which comes after it was negative for several months during the start of Trump's second term.

The SPY was down 7.8% in Trump's first 100 days in office, marking one of the worst starts to a four-year term in more than 50 years.

The Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ, which tracks the Nasdaq 100, hit new all-time highs on Thursday. The ETF is now up 7.1% year-to-date, a significant turnaround from a -9.5% performance in Trump's first 100 days.

