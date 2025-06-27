Chuck Schumer Slams GOP's 'Big, Beautiful Bill' As 'Flawed': It Guts Healthcare, Kills Jobs To Fund 'Tax Breaks For Billionaires'

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) launched a scathing attack on the Republican Party’s budget reconciliation bill, dubbed the “One Big, Beautiful Bill” for its extensive cutbacks on welfare, alongside tax breaks for the wealthy.

What Happened: On Thursday, Schumer did not hold back while denouncing the GOP's budget proposal, calling it “flawed” and “irredeemable” in a post on X.

“The GOP's so-called Big, Beautiful Bill is flawed and irredeemable,” he said, laying out his objections in clear terms, that it kicks millions off healthcare, kills good-paying energy jobs, while taking food away from the kids.

See Also: Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ To Inject $150 Billion Into Immigration Enforcement Over The Next Four Years: Report

Here, Schumer is referring to estimates from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), which says that the proposed cuts to Medicaid and rollback of Affordable Care Act subsidies could leave between 8.6 million and 16 million Americans without health coverage by 2034.

Alongside this, the dismantling of the Inflation Reduction Act’s clean-energy incentives could cost more than 830,000 jobs, according to a report by the Guardian.

He also addresses the fact that the bill forces Americans to “bankroll” tax breaks for the billionaires, while still saddling future generations with debt.

Why It Matters: Schumer’s post joins the growing chorus of experts, economists and Democratic leaders who’ve since come out against the bill, describing it as “one big, beautiful betrayal.”

According to Economist Justin Wolfers, this bill represents one of the “largest redistributions from poor to rich in American history.”

“It’s just pure reverse Robin Hood,” Wolfers says, highlighting the fact that it takes from the poor to give to the rich.

Even Elon Musk, a long-time ally of President Donald Trump, has come out against it, calling it a “disgusting abomination” as it could saddle Americans with “crushingly unsustainable debt.”

Photo Courtesy: Consolidated News Photos on Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read More: