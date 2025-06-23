'Dr Doom' Nouriel Roubini Says Iran's Regime Will Collapse In 'Coming Months' Amid Trump Announced Ceasefire

The Iranian regime faces a potential collapse following recent military confrontations. The situation has been exacerbated by U.S. actions targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities, significantly weakening Iran’s strategic position.

What Happened: The Iranian regime is nearing collapse, according to economist Nouriel Roubini, following a series of military confrontations. He said in an op-ed penned in Project Syndicate on Monday that the destabilization stems from the U.S. targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities, which have significantly weakened Iran’s strategic position.

Since October 7, 2023, Iran has been involved in conflicts with Israel, which retaliated against Iranian-backed groups like Hamas and Hezbollah. The situation escalated when Israel attacked Iran’s nuclear sites, prompting U.S. intervention to ensure the complete destruction of these facilities.

Despite Iran’s attempts to counterattack, its military capabilities have been severely diminished. The regime’s focus has shifted to survival, with its ability to threaten U.S. forces or disrupt regional energy supplies now limited.

“The regime is focusing on its survival, but its collapse is likely in the coming months,” wrote Roubini.

The Iranian government’s internal struggles are compounded by economic hardships, including rampant inflation and poverty.

Roubini, popularly known as Dr. Doom, highlights that the Iranian populace, burdened by economic mismanagement and geopolitical failures, may soon rise up against the regime. This potential uprising is seen as a path to long-term stability in the Middle East, with the possibility of improved relations between Israel and its neighbors.

See Next: Donald Trump Announces ‘Spectacular Military Success’ As US Strikes Key Iranian Nuclear Sites

Why It Matters: President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran on Monday, marking a significant step towards de-escalation. Trump praised both nations for their resilience and intelligence in avoiding a prolonged conflict.

The State Department issued a Worldwide Caution security alert on Sunday, a day after U.S. airstrikes targeted Iranian nuclear facilities, warning American citizens to remain vigilant while traveling abroad.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu clarified that while regime change in Iran was not Israel’s goal, it could be an outcome of the ongoing tensions. This statement underscores the complex geopolitical landscape, where the Iranian people’s role in determining their leadership is emphasized.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has rejected discussions about the potential assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, highlighting the unity of the Iranian people around their leaders. This unity could play a crucial role in the regime’s survival amidst external pressures.

Photo Courtesy: Prometheus72 On Shutterstock.com

Check This Out:

Lawmakers Made Huge Investments This Year. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal