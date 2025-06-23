Trump Says There Is A Ceasefire Between Isreal And Iran

President Donald Trump took to Truth Social social media on Monday to declare that Israel and Iran have agreed to a "complete and total ceasefire" ahead of what he termed the "12 Day War."

According to Trump, the cessation of hostilities would unfold in a phased manner: approximately 6 hours after his announcement, Iran would initiate a 12-hour ceasefire, followed by Israel 12 hours later. At the 24‑hour mark, he proclaimed, "the War will be considered, ENDED!"

Trump expressed deep admiration for both countries' "Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence" in avoiding a prolonged and devastating conflict. "This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn't, and never will! God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States… GOD BLESS THE WORLD!"

His announcement follows a wave of escalations earlier in the week, including U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites and Iran's retaliatory missile fire on a U.S. base in Qatar — an attack which, notably, reportedly caused zero casualties because Iran gave warning before, according to AP News. Trump even "thanked Iran for giving us early notice," calling the gesture peace‑oriented.

So far, neither Israel nor Iran has publicly confirmed the ceasefire terms beyond Trump's announcement. Still, the White House reposted his message, heralding it as a milestone that could halt a dangerous regional escalation.



Photo: Barks on Shutterstock.com